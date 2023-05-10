MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A week after gunfire rang out inside of our station at FOX13, we're taking you behind the scenes of what happened that day, sharing personal l experiences from inside the building and what we learned in the process.

On Tuesday, May 2, as FOX13's Midday show at 11 a.m. was live on-air, a man got out of a silver van which had pulled up to the FOX13 parking lot on the Highland Strip, armed with an AR-15 style rifle and a chain. He began limping his way toward the station.

After entering one set of doors but being blocked by a second, which requires a keycard to get inside of, he bangs on the glass, demanding entry.

A security guard at the front desk dives out of the way as he begins to raise his rifle. The other security guard follows suit as a bullet rips out of the gun, breaking through the ballistic glass which is designed to deter high-powered bullets.

The glass does its job, knocking the bullet down before it bounces up into our front desk.

"I heard a boom. And I think that was the the bullet initially go through the window and then hitting the desk," said FOX13 Reporter Shelia O'Connor. "And then I hear a rattling like for about five or 10 seconds. And I believe that's if you look at the video, I believe that's when he's trying to shake the door open and trying to kick the glass through."

He then appeared to try and lock himself in the front entrance way with his chain before realizing that it wouldn't work and walking out of the station.

Outside, he stuffs the gun into his pants before he's met at the back gate by FOX13 Production Manager Ron Crawford who's unaware that a shot has been fired.

"I went back to my truck to grab grab something. And I hear a guy cursing and yelling at the top of his lungs," Crawford said. "And I'm like, 'Sir, what's going on? What's what's the matter? Why are we so agitated?' And he's like, 'No one in there will listen to me.' And I said, 'Well, I'm listening.'"

During the conversation, the gunman throws his hands up and Crawford sees the gun tucked into his pants.

"I said, you know, 'Sir, you can't have that on the property and if you can get rid of that I can listen to (you).'"

Crawford instructed the gunman to put his weapon away and meet him at the front of the lobby. FOX13's General Manager Kyle Krebs accompanied Crawford to the front lobby where the pair met with the gunman face-to-face through the ballistic glass.

"He tried to de-escalate because he's a man of faith and he was the right man at the right time," Krebs said of Crawford's actions.

As Crawford talked to the gunman, more FOX13 employees approached the front lobby, scaring the gunman.

"He said, 'Oh God!' And he grabbed it, grabbed his gun up off the ground and he ran out the door," Crawford said.

The gunman, later identified by police as 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan, walked down Highland, still armed, as Memphis Police sped to the scene.

"A couple minutes later, Randy, the news director, comes walking, let me say fast pacing through the newsroom, basically saying someone's inside the building and we're on lockdown," O'Connor, who was at her desk in the newsroom directly outside of the front lobby, said. "And, I think at that moment, I couldn't really believe it. It was like, I need you to say that again. What do you mean? Someone shot at the building?".

As FOX13 employees hunkered down in the newsroom, Krebs joined the search for the gunman outside of the station.

"My biggest fear was he would get somebody in the parking lot and, you know, who didn't know," Krebs said.

Memphis Police swarmed the area, believing an active shooter was on the loose. As authorities hunted for him, Nathan broadcasted a Facebook Live video while holed up in the bathroom at Ubee's, two doors down from FOX13.

"Is y'all going to let me talk?" Nathan can be heard yelling in the video. "I need to talk to the news people. I need a camera in here now."

As officers worked to get Nathan to come out of the bathroom, nearby buildings, including FOX13, were evacuated.

Without access to computers to inform that public, O'Connor and Jeremy Pierre livestreamed on FOX13's Facebook and Instagram accounts to spread the news of what had happened.

"It was weird," O'Connor said. "It was weird not being able to go get the information, like being stuck in one spot because in that moment, like my reporter hat was turned on, you know. I wanted to be at the scene, not inside of the scene. You know, I wanted to talk to people around what was going on. I wanted to see what was going on at Ubee's but we couldn't."

About two hours after that shot was fired through the doors of FOX13, Nathan surrendered to authorities. Memphis Police and his parents were among the people that encouraged him to exit peacefully.

With the threat over, we looked for answers and for lessons learned from the chaos.

Nathan's mother told reporters that her son had been in and out of mental health treatment facilities for the better part of a decade.

"So, it was a very stressful morning for everybody and luckily it all turned out well," Krebs said. "And, you know, he's going to get the help he needs, it sounds like hopefully."

In the following days, discussions were had about security at the station, de-escalation tactics and how to prepare should such a situation ever reoccur.

"Have as many backup systems as possible," Krebs said. "And, that's because you can't prepare for every situation. But, you need to prepare for what happens if that was breached. What if he got through the glass before any of us were alerted? How much more damage could have been done?".

"It's still terrifying," O'Connor said. "Now, just kind of thinking back and realizing how close I was to the situation. You know, I have family. I have loved ones. You know, I'm getting married in a year. Those are things that I'd like to see happen. And, you don't ever think about yourself being in that situation. You know, we report on it all the time, but we don't ever think about how we could end up in that situation no matter where we are."

In the wake of that shooting, FOX13 has redistributed our mental health resource guide, links and numbers to free mental health help in the Mid-South and across the country.

"I can tell you, there's no question - the gentleman needed help," Krebs said.

The court has ordered Nathan to undergo a mental evaluation prior to his next court date.