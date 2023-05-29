MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular Berclair street vendor is dead after being shot during a robbery.
Street vendor known as 'Watermelon Man' died from his gunshot wounds on May 29, from a robbery incident earlier this month.
With a smile always on his face, you could find John Materna also known as “Red” or "the Watermelon Man," on the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue selling fruit from his truck.
But on May 15 around 9:45 a.m., the Watermelon Man was rushed to the hospital after getting shot.
SEE MORE: Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor fighting for life after being robbed, shot
Memphis Police said a silver Infiniti with a paper tag that reads “RETIRED” pulled up to the corner where Materna was selling his watermelons.
They said two suspects got out of the car and shot Materna in the stomach while robbing him.
But Materna did not go down without a fight and fired back.
Just 10 minutes before, police said the same silver Infiniti was involved in the robbery of another victim doing yard work.
Memphis Police said that no suspects are in custody and that the investigation continues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives