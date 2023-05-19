MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular Berclair street vendor is recovering from his two surgeries after being shot during a robbery.
It was one of two robberies in the span of about 10 minutes.
“None of us feel safe wherever we go,” said Traynor Jennings, a community member.
Community members are startled and outraged with the gun violence across the Bluff City.
The frustration continues after the robbery and shooting of a well-known street vendor in Berclair known as the "Watermelon Man".
“He sat at that corner for 30 years,” said Kelsie Lannom, a community member.
With a smile always on his face, you could find John Materna also known as “Red” or "the Watermelon Man," on the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue selling fruit from his truck.
But Monday morning around 9:45, the Watermelon Man was rushed to the hospital after getting shot.
Memphis Police said a silver Infiniti with a paper tag that reads “RETIRED” pulled up to the corner where Materna was selling his watermelons.
They said two suspects got out of the car and shot Materna in the stomach while robbing him.
But Materna did not go down without a fight and fired back.
Just 10 minutes before, police said the same silver Infiniti was involved in the robbery of another victim doing yard work.
“It must have been someone not from this neighborhood that didn’t know him. I feel like anybody from this area would not have done that to him,” said Lennom.
Community members said they are fed up with the senseless shootings and killings.
"I’m sick of it. The whole City of Memphis is sick of it,” said Jennings.
Jennings took his emotions to social media to spread the message to city officials that enough is enough.
“Like every time we go out the door, we all feel like we are a victim right now. Because that’s how many crimes keep happening over and over. They need to do their job,” said Jennings.
The family of the Watermelon Man and the community will be selling his fruit at 9 a.m. Saturday right at the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue to help pay his medical costs.
Loved ones also created a GoFundMe page to pay for the expenses.
“It’s unreal and unbelievable. We never knew how many people he touched just by sitting there selling watermelons and waving at people. That’s what he liked to do, he’s a people person,” said Daniel Materna, son of the Watermelon Man.
Memphis Police said that no suspects are in custody and that the investigation continues.
