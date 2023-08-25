MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The families of Jarveon Hudspeth, Courtney Ross and attorney Ben Crump, who represents both families, held a press conference Friday morning.

Hudspeth and Ross both died in incidents related to law enforcement.

Video of Hudspeth's death on June 24 was released Thursday, showing the 21-year-old being pulled over and searched by a Shelby County deputy. When the deputy told Hudsepth that he would be placed in the back of his patrol car, Hudspeth walked back his Mustang and got in despite the deputy saying "Don't get back in the car". A struggle ensued. Video showed the deputy jumping into the car as the white Mustang accelerated. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally reported that the deputy was "dragged" about 100 yards. The video shows the deputy inside of the car as it speeds off before being ejected down the street. The deputy suffered critical injuries in the incident.

3:14 Video shows deadly confrontation between Jarveon Hudspeth, Shelby County deputy FOX13 obtained video showing the confrontation between Jarveon Hudspeth and a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Surrounded by the families of Hudspeth and Ross, attorney Crump questioned the original narrative of the incident.

"Our concerns were made true when we all witnessed this video," Crump said. "It's a concern of trust. We can't trust the police narrative because what did the police tell us? What was the narrative from the sheriff's department? That the officer was dragged by Jarveon. Everybody needs to look at the dashcam video. This officer was not dragged. This officer jumped into the car. It defies police training. Why would you jump with both feet into a car that's driving away? That has to boggle the mind. I don't know how you try to justify this... He never put that officer in fear for his life. That officer put himself in threat and peril and harm when he jumped into the car."

Crump then called into question the racial dynamics of the stop, alleging that a white motorist would have been treated differently and related Hudspeth's death to that of Tyre Nichols, the family of which Crump also represents.

"Nobody's saying that Jarveon should have took off," Crump said. "But, I'm sorry. He's a young Black man living in Memphis, Tennessee who just witnessed Tyre Nichols be brutally killed when he complied with everything the police said. So, I know you want to try to blame him. But, you put yourself in the mind of a young Black person in Memphis, Tennessee."

Crump said that nobody on his legal team has been informed why Hudspeth was originally pulled over. A check of his license plate came back clean and he had no warrants, Crump said. Further comparing the cases of Hudspeth and Nichols, who was running home at the time he was beaten by Memphis Police officers, Crump said that Hudspeth was just seven houses down from his home.

Hudspeth's mother, Charolette Haggett, then stepped to the podium, questioning the narrative put forth by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

She said that her son was dead for two days before someone with SCSO finally informed her that her son "died in an accident". During those two days, Haggett said that she had contacted the sheriff's office to file a missing persons report for her son.

2:37 FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy “He was scared; he wanted to get home. He was so close to home,” the mother said from her home not far from where deputies said the incident happened.

"Sheriff Bonner put out the narrative that that officer was being dragged," Haggett said. "From what we saw about a week ago, that officer jumped into the car. He wasn't in fear for his life. anybody in fear for his life would have called for backup... To wear my son's ashes around my neck this morning, my son was murdered. That's the narrative I want you guys to see. My son was trying to get home. He was trying to get home where I could protect him. He should be at home. He shouldn't be around my neck today. I want the world to know that my son was not a criminal. He was murdered by a deputy."

Haggett pushed back on the report from SCSO saying that Hudspeth died either at or on his way to the hospital, saying that her son was shot in the chest and died in his car.

"He died right there after being shot," Haggett said. "He died within minutes. So, that's a cover up. He was already dead before he left that car. He died in that car by himself in that neighborhood. While everyone was tending to the officer, my son was dead in that car."

The family of Courtney Ross then stepped to the podium.

1:50 Who was Courtney Ross: FOX13 digs to learn more MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 continues to investigate the death of a man who died while in custod…

Ross, 19, was arrested by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) on Friday, August 11. MPD said that the 19-year-old, who had mental health issues and was experiencing homelessness, was rummaging through boxes of rat bait, looking into vehicles and going through mailboxes in the Midtown area. Police said that Ross ran from officers, was eventually taken into custody after resisting arrest, placed in the back of a squad car and began having trouble breathing. Ross was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police, and was pronounced deceased a few hours later. The reason for Tyre Nichols being taken to the hospital was similar, according to the original announcement from MPD. The department said that Nichols was taken to the hospital due to "shortness of breath".

"The police know my son," Courtney Ross's father Courtney Allen said. "My son died in y'all's custody. He didn't die at no hospital.. My son had challenges. You should see my son and say 'He looks like he needs a little help'. My son don't know no criminal acts. He just needs help. My son should still be here in my arms today. It doesn't' make sense. It doesn't make sense. Memphis, we gotta do better. We need answers."

Crump and the family claim that officers in the Midtown Memphis area, where Ross lived, knew that the 19-year-old had mental health issues because they had interacted with Ross previously. Crump and the family then questioned why MPD's Crisis Intervention Team was not called to the scene.

3:52 Man who died in police custody identified, neighborhood speaks MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphians are left with many unanswered questions following the death of a …

As of August 25, video of Ross' death in police custody had not been made available.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the role of law enforcement in the deaths of both Hudsepth and Ross.