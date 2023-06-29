SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will represent the family of Jarveon Hudspeth, a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy, FOX13 learned at a press conference on June 29.

Hudspeth was shot and killed by the deputy on June 24, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI said that the deputy conducted a traffic stop near Rosswood Avenue and approached Hudspeth in a parked car.

Somehow the situation escalated and, according to the TBI, Hudspeth ended up dragging the deputy with his car about 100 feet.

At some point during the conflict, the deputy fired a shot which killed Hudspeth, the TBI said. The deputy was seriously injured in the incident.

But, that's not the type of man his mother knew. At the press conference, Charlotte Haggett remembered her son as intelligent, playful and even referred to him as a "square bear" while talking about how little trouble he had ever been in.

2:37 FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy “He was scared; he wanted to get home. He was so close to home,” the mother said from her home not far from where deputies said the incident happened.

Five days after her son's death, Haggett was still waiting for answers.

"I just want answers for my son," Haggett said. "It's been five days today. I've heard no answers from the sheriff's department. I've heard no answers from anyone. The only thing I've heard about my son is about the criminal activity. My son was never, never into anything criminal."

The family decided to hire Ben Crump, who also represents the family of Tyre Nichols, to find those answers.