MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in an East Memphis neighborhood are still rebuilding after a violent storm earlier this month brought down trees and power lines. Five families were displaced, and even more are dealing with the financial impact of storm recovery.
Some neighbors are taking action to help by planning a benefit concert at the Hi-Tone this Saturday.
Ben Abney saw the destruction in his neighborhood firsthand.
He said most of the fallen trees are gone now, but the recovery isn’t over. Houses still have tarps on them and vehicles are still crushed, not to mention the financial impact.
“We have a lot of neighbors who are still having a hard time just paying insurance deductibles,” Abney said. “Sherwood Forest is a blue-collar, working-class neighborhood.”
He decided he wanted to help by using the thing he knew best: music. Thanks to partnerships with the Hi-Tone, the University Neighborhood Development Corporation, his neighbors and others, plans for a benefit concert started taking shape.
Abney started enlisting friends to perform, including his neighbor and fellow musician Cory Branan, who lost his home in the storm.
“We had such a soft place to land and others in the neighborhood may not have had that support system,” Branan said. “I was more than happy to jump on the show.”
Abney said all the ticket sales and proceeds from a silent auction will go to the cause. He expects it to be a great show and hopes it will be enough to help some of the people in need.
“We all know how to put on a good show and, if nothing else, the neighborhood could really use the help,” he said. “If we help a couple of people, it’s worth it.”
Tickets are $20 and the show starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
The goal is to raise $75,000 for the storm victims.
Those who would like to help out but cannot attend can donate here.
