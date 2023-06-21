MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Corey Skibbee doesn’t know if he’ll see his 2018 Ford Escape again.

“It’s just very beyond stressful,” said the Sumner County man and former customer of American Car Center.

He told FOX13 that he paid $17,000 in car payments over the course of two years. However, he said he didn’t feel comfortable making payments to Westlake Portfolio Management, the new company that is servicing the loans.

“Now, my credit is bad,” he explained. “Now, I'm back in the same hole I was when I originally got the car with them. I feel stuck again.”

1:45 American Car Center files for bankruptcy Less than a month after abruptly closing its doors for good, leaving hundreds of employees without a job and many customers looking for answers, American Car Center has filed for bankruptcy.

A spokesman for Westlake Portfolio Management confirmed that the company has begun repossessing cars for drivers who have missed payments.

Florida resident Heather Woody told FOX13 that her 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was repossessed on June 4th.

“It's really sad because I put a lot of money into it,” she said. “I'm not going to cry, but I've lost total $15,000 of hard-earned money I put into this car.”

She said she felt uncomfortable making payments toward Westlake Portfolio Management because she said she did not give American Car Center permission to sell her information.

“I'm still in shock,” she said. "It's still a nightmare that I go through daily - between panic attacks and anxiety attacks.”

Kiearra Beamon has a unique situation: The Georgia driver told FOX13 that she didn’t make payments because American Car Center never filed the paperwork to register her car.

“There's no time on when they can get my tags together,” she explained. “I can't drive the car.”

Beamon has been renting a car while she waits to learn about her title. She worries her car will be repossessed in the night.

“It’s not even anger,” she said. “It’s really stress. It’s really the fact that every time I come outside, I have a fear that they’re going to take the car.”

A spokesman for Westlake Portfolio Management said American Car Center neglected to submit paperwork on behalf of many customers. He said WPM is working to locate the documents necessary to get the vehicles titled. Company leaders are even considering rescinding contracts and refunding payments for customers who never received titles.

“If we do any repossessions, it will be on customers who are in default on their loans,” the spokesman said.

He also said that once customers are done with their lease, they will still have the option to either turn in the car or finance the residual amount.

“We didn’t buy the loans,” he said. “The titles are still being held by American Car Center.”

He added that drivers can have faith that their money is safe with the company.

“I’m not understanding the lack of trust,” he said.