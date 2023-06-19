Bicyclist seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle near Overton Park, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A bicyclist was seriously hurt after he was struck by a vehicle near Overton Park on Monday afternoon, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a pedestrian crash at Sam Cooper and East Parkway North near Overton Park and found a man on a bike had been struck by a vehicle.
Police said the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.
The man was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
No other details were released.
