Bicyclist seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle near Overton Park, police say

Police scene at Sam Cooper and East Parkway North on Monday, June 19, 2023, where investigators said that a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A bicyclist was seriously hurt after he was struck by a vehicle near Overton Park on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a pedestrian crash at Sam Cooper and East Parkway North near Overton Park and found a man on a bike had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The man was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.

No other details were released.

