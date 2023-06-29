MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 21-year-old Cooper Thomez was hit by a car while crossing East Parkway near the Overton Park Bike Gate on June 19.
The driver responsible has not been caught.
“I remember going back from the zoo, going through Overton Park, then getting to that bike plaza intersection,” Thomez said. “I remember waiting there, then going through the crosswalk. That’s all I remember.”
Thomez came to Memphis from Minnesota for an internship, but found himself in the hospital facing a long road to recovery after just two weeks in the Bluff City.
He’s speaking out about his experience in hopes of catching the driver who hit him.
Thomez said he got a concussion, broke his foot in two places, sprained his knee ligaments, broke a vertebrae and had his ear mangled all because a car ran a red light at an intersection.
“I guess being in the hospital,” Thomez said when asked of his first memory after being hit. “And just pain, of course.”
Thomez landed an internship at Nike between his junior and senior years of college. He is working on a mechanical and manufacturing engineering degree in Minnesota.
“It’s like a dream internship,” he said.
While exploring the city where he would spend his summer, he became the victim of a senseless crime.
“This sucks,” Thomez said. “But there is nothing that I can do. Just got to keep going.”
His family rushed to Memphis to help him recover.
They said he was thrown 50 feet by the car and considers himself lucky to be alive. His steel bicycle was hit so hard it was twisted.
“I’m surprised everything’s not broken,” Thomez said. “That’s a long way to get flung by a car. I’m grateful, for sure, to be alive. It’s crazy stuff.”
Even with all he has been through, Thomez has managed to stay positive and is using every opportunity to make light of the situation.
“It’s just the outside that’s mangled. But they stitched it back together, so it looks halfway decent,” he said of the injury to his ear. “I mean, it could have been a lot worse, you know?”
Thomez said he has been pulling glass out of his wounds. Between that and the fact that his bike was twisted, he believes he did serious damage to the car. Based on security footage of the crash, he believes it was a gray or silver sedan.
He urges anyone who knows a car matching that description to reach out to MPD.
Thomez also wants to see drivers use more caution and hopes the city will improve safety at the intersection by building speed bumps or other devices. A teen was killed at the same crosswalk last year.
FOX13 reached out to MPD for an update on the case but did not hear back.
