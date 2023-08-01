MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One year after opening its doors, a Downtown Memphis grocery store will be closing them for good, according to an announcement from Big River Market.
The market, located at the intersection of Tennessee Street and G.E. Patterson, opened up on July 11 in Downtown Memphis.
But, after an agreement to sell the business fell apart, the market will close its doors, according to the market's announcement.
Big River Market, which opened during the pandemic, said that the Downtown community was supportive and their landlord was amazing. However, factors like construction challenges which delayed its opening by seven months, lawyer fees and ongoing legal actions forced it to shut down.
"It breaks my heart that this is where we find ourselves today," the announcement by Big River Market reads. "Seeing, chatting, and sharing coffee with new and old friends will, without doubt, be what I miss most about this time."
Big River Market said that it will be announcing sales on its Instagram and Facebook pages and that they are looking to sell everything before they close for good.
Big River Market will permanently shut its doors on August 9.
