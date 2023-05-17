MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Vehicle thefts have risen dramatically in Memphis during 2023 and it doesn't seem to matter what type of vehicle it is.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday May 15, three people stole a big truck off the lot of Goggin Warehousing at 2900 Lakeview Road, Memphis Police said.

The big truck is a 2009 Peterbilt with the tag TN H7691HY, according to police.

Video from inside the truck shows three people, at least two males in the cab, driving it away from the warehouse.

The VIN on the truck is 1XPHD49X49D785223, police said.

Hyundais and Kias have recently been the most targeted cars, but those are far from the only vehicles being stolen in and around Memphis.

On May 13, a moving truck was stolen from outside of a church in Downtown Memphis. That van was carrying 2,000 historic organ pipes when it was stolen, the church said.

That van was found days later, but several cases of organ pipes were missing.

In just the first two months of 2023, over 2,000 vehicles had been stolen in Memphis, according to police data.

About a month before the big truck was stolen, a family of people were arrested after police found two stolen Lamborghinis, a stolen McLaren, a stolen Maserati and a stolen Nissan Maxima at a house near Sutton Meadows Drive.

If you have any idea who the people responsible for stealing this big truck are, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.