NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hours after the initial vote to push forward a bill that would allow law enforcement and military to carry guns on school campuses, the House education administration shot the bill down.
It came after a four hour committee meeting, and the vote was deadlocked at nine "yes" and nine "no" votes.
Early Wednesday, FOX13 reported the reaction of the audience in the House civil justice committee as HB7064 was initially voted on.
There was anger, frustration and pleas from the loved ones of The Covenant School students who provided testimony in front of all 17 members of that committee.
Ultimately, it was not enough, and the 13 Republicans voted "yes," the four Democrats voting no.
Bill sponsor and state Rep. Chris Todd (R-Jackson) said, “We have administrators of schools literally begging us for this ability, they have their enhanced carry permit, and they’re begging us for this ability because they see these vulnerable children and they want this added protection.”
Then, it was passed along to the House education administration committee.
The meeting started at 4 p.m. Wednesday and lasted almost four hours.
By the end, the vote was no longer down party lines.
There were four Republicans who voted no: Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis), Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis), Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka), and John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge).
So what does this mean?
It will not move forward to the House finance committee but that does not mean we won’t see the bill, or a variation of it, come up in January’s regular session.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brother of Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta shot to death at gas station, reports say
- Man wanted after armed robbery at Memphis school, police say
- Food delivery driver wanted for car burglary outside Memphis fast food restaurant, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives