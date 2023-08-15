MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Representative Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) told FOX13 that he plans on introducing three bills before legislature aimed at cutting off the illegal supply of guns to minors from adults.
One of those bills would "marry" an adult gang member who induces or coerces a minor to steal a gun to the crime that minor commits with the weapon, Parkinson said.
His second bill would essentially do the same thing only for non-gang members, tying an adult who induces or coerces a child to steal a gun to any crime committed by that minor with the gun.
The third bill would make it to where if a person illegally sells, loans or transfers a gun to a minor and the minor acts in mass violence, that adult would also be tied t the criminal act of mass violence.
Parkinson also plans on introducing a bill that would expand Medicaid specifically for mental health services which would provide mental health services for an additional 340,000 citizens of Tennessee, the State Rep. said.
