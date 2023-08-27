Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Binghampton, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers responded to a shooting at Johnson Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., MPD said.

According to police, when they arrived, the victim was taken to Regional; One Health by private vehicle in critical condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

