MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Binghampton, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a shooting at Johnson Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., MPD said.
According to police, when they arrived, the victim was taken to Regional; One Health by private vehicle in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
