JONESBORO, Tenn. - A black bear has been roaming around Jonesboro, Arkansas, according to the Jonesboro Police Department (JPD).
The bear was seen at least five different times in one day around Jonesboro, a city about an hour away from West Memphis, Arkansas and home to Arkansas State University.
JPD had a little bit of fun telling the public about their forest friend.
"We hate to be the BEARer of this news, but there have been at least five sightings of a black bear in south Jonesboro near Craighead Forest Park in the last 24 hours. How emBEARassing that this little guy is just looking for some KOALAty time with his friends, but can't seem to find any FURever friends!" the police department wrote on Facebook.
JPD did say that if you see the bear you should not approach it, feed it, talk to it or befriend it and you should call dispatch at 935-5553 to report its location.
Jonesboro Police also encouraged anyone who can safely take a video of the bear to send it to them.
The bear was seen near the ATV area of Craighead Forest Park around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
It was later spotted near a Home Depot, according to the police department.
