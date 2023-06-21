MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four gun violence victims a day.
That's how many patients trauma surgeons at Regional One Hospital say they treat on average.
The problem has gotten so dire some leaders are calling it a public health crisis in Memphis and across Tennessee.
The African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee is calling on the community for help.
The clergy along with Memphis leaders met outside the hospital on Wednesday to talk about what they call an "epidemic plaguing our community."
Regional One doctors say they treated around 1,400 gun violence victims in 2022. Some did not survive.
"3,197 days ago, I lost my son to gun violence," Marsha Wilson said.
"On Oct. 30, 2022, my brother was fatally shot in a drive-by at a Halloween party," Crystan Oceja said.
Stories of loss and heartbreak are far too common in Memphis.
"Loss and violence in our lives is almost normalized," Oceja said. "We are desensitized to the tragedies that happen every day."
As family members work to keep memories of their loved ones alive, some leaders hope to shift the way the city and state view gun violence.
"We believe if we approach this as a public health crisis, we can actually do something about it," Rev. Earl Fisher with the African American Clergy Collective in Tennessee, said.
Dr. Andy Kerwin said that he and the other trauma surgeons at Regional One can see as many as nine gunshot patients a day.
"It places a tremendous physical demand on all of the people in our system," said Kerwin, a trauma surgeon at Regional One. "The doctors, the nurses, the therapists, those that move patients into the hospital, the operating staff and everybody is in tremendous mental demand."
Most Tennessee adults do not need a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.
During Wednesday's call to action, community leaders urged Shelby County residents to vote on a referendum that would require permits.
"These initiatives put the power in the hands back in the hands of the people, empowering voters to make a decision that aligns with their values and safety of our community," Shelby County commissioner Erika Sugarmon said. "I strongly urge all voters to vote yes on this referendum on Oct. 5."
Republican leaders in the legislature decided not to consider any gun control bills this spring, even after the covenant school shooting.
Gov. Bill Lee has said he'll call the legislature back for a special session in August to consider some gun control measures, like red flag laws.
