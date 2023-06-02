MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a venue space called Black Lodge, according to court records.
A woman said that on May 13, she was at the event center and started not to feel good after having a few drinks.
She told Memphis Police that she went to go lay down on the sofa, and after sometime the employee, Brandon Karnes, came to lay next to her, records showed.
According to court records, she said Karnes started to rub and touch all over her body until she stopped him.
A witness came into the room and saw Karnes laying on the sofa with the woman as well.
After the witness confronted Karnes, they also saw that the woman was exposed as well as her dress being at her waist.
When Karnes was interviewed by Memphis Police, he told them that he thought it was okay because the woman made "noises of pleasure," however the woman told officers that it was not consensual.
Karnes is being charged with with sexual battery and will appear in court on June 5.
