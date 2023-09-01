MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As Black Business Month comes to an end, we showcase a local business owner paving his own path in an industry many may know little about.
Animation is the industry and as he draws a new path, he also encourages young people to follow in his footsteps.
This cybersecurity animation explaining random rate is at TJ’s animation workshop production.
"Usually you see animations and you think cartoons and things like that, but what we are trying to do is make it more prominent in Memphis,” said Terrence Green Jr., the owner of the animation workshop production.
Green Jr. said it’s more than that.
It can be a powerful marketing tool and offer training to employees or educate students in a wide variety of topics.
"First we start with a goal: Why are we creating an animation video? Then from there, we develop the script. From there, we develop the storyboard and how it looks, and then we make the animation,” said Green Jr.
A four-step process Green introduces to the youth of Memphis through a weeklong animation program, one that he hopes may grow in the future.
"I hope to start an animation studio. We have built to where the community and youth can come and learn about animation, but at that same studio we produce animation,” said Green Jr.
