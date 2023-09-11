MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A trail of blood and bullets from a man sanitation workers found dead on the driveway helped investigators track down and arrest a man for the murder, police say.
Steffon Boatwright, 32, was charged with first-degree murder.
Sanitation workers found a man, Demarcus Wilbourn, laying on a driveway with gunshot wounds on the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue on Sept. 9.
Memphis Fire Dept. officials pronounced the man dead at the scene, in North Memphis.
Officers arrived about 7 a.m. and tracked a bloody trail from the location to the front steps of a home about 100 yards away on Pearce Street.
Multiple .40 caliber bullets and 10-mm shell casings were found on the trail of blood, police said.
Video-surveillance footage from a near business showed police that a man wearing the same clothes as Wilbourn was walking in the area for several hours that morning before a man approached him about 4 a.m.
Several flashes police believe were from a gunfire were on the video, police said, and the unknown man ran away toward 952 Pearce Street.
Investigators learned that a man at the residence had left a relative, Wilbourn, outside his home on the porch the prior evening.
When the man returned in the morning he found the backdoor to the house broken, the house ransacked and two of his handguns missing.
He tried and failed multiple times to make contact with Boatwright, which he said was unusual.
Later that day about 6:30 p.m., police found Boatwright walking in the area, and discovered two firearms on him, a .40 caliber Berretta and a 10 mm Glock, a court document reads.
Boatwright told police he'd slept in the woods overnight. He was taken to the homicide office and after being interviewed said he wanted a lawyer.
He told police, "I mean that's common sense, yeah, I did it. I mean it ain't nothing really to say about that. It's just the reason why I did it," the report said.
No bond information was made available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect captured after shooting in Collierville left woman dead, man seriously hurt, police say
- MPD issues city watch for missing Mississippi woman from Memphis Riverboat
- Woman dead after Southwest Memphis shooting, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives