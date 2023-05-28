MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the weather warms, there’s a dangerous trend that tends to follow in which the number of shootings in Memphis increases along with it, a pattern that has repeated this weekend.
The bloody weekend in spanned Friday afternoon through Sunday, seeing at least 11 people shot and one killed.
Among the victims was a baby, taken to LeBonheur in critical condition, according to Memphis Police.
The 2-year-old was shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3900 block of Deer Creek Rd., police said. That location is at the Rivergrove Apartments in Raleigh.
The baby was first taken to St. Francis before being taken to LeBonheur in critical condition, police said in a tweet.
Shootings stretched from downtown to southeast Memphis and up north to Raleigh.
A 15-year-old boy was dropped off at fire station in 3300 block of Mendenhall, causing a large police presence Saturday night. Police said the boy was shot about a mile away in the 5100 block of Winchester at about 8 p.m. A 24-year-old woman was also shot at that location, police said in a tweet.
Both victims were transported to hospitals in critical.
The fatal shooting occurred at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Danny Thomas Blvd. and Poplar Ave. at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
A second man arrived at Regional One Health by private vehicle, police said.
Other shootings included four men in their early 20’s shot in the 400 block of Deerskin Dr. in southwest Memphis. Two of the victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while the other two were taken to Methodist South in okay condition, police said.
A man was shot at 2325 Young Ave., which is the location of the Sunshine car wash. The 47-year-old man was found at the Marathon gas station across the street, according to police.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
