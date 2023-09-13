MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An ATM in Cooper-Young was torched in a theft of the machine early Wednesday, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to Cooper Street and Young Avenue and found an ATM with burned torch marks with all the money inside gone.
The amount taken was unknown.
A woman told police that she found the machine damaged while arriving for work at the location, telling authorities that it was "perfectly fine" the day before.
The ATM's contract manager told investigators that he received an alert around 5 a.m. that the machine's door was opened, police said.
Investigators could not dust for fingerprints due to the burn marks on the machine, according to a police report.
There is no suspect information.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives