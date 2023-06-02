MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been five months since a contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance caused thousands of families in the Mid-South to lose access to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare providers.
The companies came to an agreement for TennCare patients in February, but people with private insurance still can not get care.
FOX13 talked to one family who said this has been going on far too long.
Lon Alperin said his daughter Leeya Alperin was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition in 2016. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is the only hospital in our region that treats it.
Because of the dispute, Alperin said his daughter's care is in jeopardy.
"Her condition can change at any time," he said. "If it changes, we need to know what's going on in it, but it can become deadly."
Alperin said his daughter's condition means she needs to get regular MRI's and bloodwork.
Recently, doctors found something of concern on one of Leeya's scans and wanted to do more tests.
"It needed to be done at Le Bonheur and read by the doctors who have read her previous MRI's to pay attention to what's going on with her and know if something has changed," Alperin said.
Because of the dispute between Blue Cross insurance and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Alperin was told he could not schedule his daughter's follow up.
"I always look and make sure that my insurance covers the hospitals that we need, and we need Le Bonheur, and it was covered, and then everything went haywire at the end of the year," he said.
Desperate for answers, Alperin reached out to Blue Cross. He said he didn't hear back for six weeks.
"I knew I needed to be persistent. So, I continue to be persistent. And, I finally got in touch with somebody at Blue Cross that that said to me, 'We're going to get this figured out.'"
Alperin said they were granted a continuity of care for 90 days for Leeya's follow up.
Though it's not clear if they will be covered after those 90 days, Alperin wants to encourage other families in similar situations.
"They don't know that they can push back," he said. "They can take the step similar to what we've taken to to get Blue Cross to do something."
FOX13 reached out to Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare about the Alperin's story and a spokesperson sent us this statement:
"Stories like these make it very clear that BlueCross’ actions and insufficient network of providers are jeopardizing access to care for thousands of families in the region who already have trusted relationships with Methodist Le Bonheur physicians and specialists. Our top priority has always been providing the safest, highest quality care to our community, especially our most vulnerable patients. We've been attempting to negotiate with BlueCross for months, every time we get close they move the goal posts."
Blue Cross Blue Shield managing director of corporate communications and community relations John Hawbaker sent FOX13 the following statement.
"We were pleased to be able to reach agreement for our BlueCare Tennessee members in February, and we are optimistic we’ll have an agreement for our other BlueCross members very soon. Our goal remains giving BlueCross members access to the care they need at prices they can afford – since Methodist has been charging us more than they have other health insurers.
In the meantime, our customer service teams continue to work one on one with members to help them get the care they need. We’re diligently evaluating unique situations that involve requests to continue covering specialized care at Methodist Le Bonheur facilities, and we’ll continue to do so until a deal is reached."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: