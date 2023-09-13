MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mighty Mississippi River's water level has been dropping.
Boats sitting in mud again as barges try to continue moving goods up and down the river.
In October 2022, a similar thing happened.
Recently, FOX13 Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick was on the northern side of Mud Island on the bottom of a boat ramp. Water would normally sit higher, about 8 feet above a person's head.
But now, the water is so low that it doesn't even reach the bottom of the boat ramp.
And when you're dealing with our city's biggest economic driver, that is not a good thing.
It's also something that doesn't happen often.
"What we are experiencing this year is statistically very unlikely," said Justin Giles, chief of water management with the Vicksburg Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "Although it has happened 2 years in a row, it's really just unprecedented."
Sand and rocks are visible where would rather see the water.
Even boats down at the Mud Island marina are sitting in the mud.
Last fall, barge traffic along the river had to be restricted. That left the important crops that are shipped along the river rotting in the fields.
