0 Body found buried behind Southaven home

A day after a body was found on a Southaven family's property, the owner of the land spoke with FOX13. Among other things, the man said he thinks he knows who might have done it.

"How could he have gotten past me? You know, how could he have done this," Calvin Holloway told FOX13.

Holloway's family has owned the property for 40 years. He said the body was discovered in a grave behind the house.

"His plan must have been well though out," Holloway said of the person responsible. "It couldn't have been a spur of the moment thing."

>>RELATED: Remains found at Southaven missing persons crime scene

Holloway told FOX13 he believes the suspect is a man named Joe. The body was found about five feet underground.

Holloway said it wouldn't be easy for someone to bury a body in the location.

"That soil is real tough," Holloway told FOX13. "It's real hard and heavy.

Southaven police said Hollway and his family are not suspects

We did learn a man named Josef Schnabl lived at the address for a number of years. He is currently behind bars on unrelated charges.

Holloway wouldn't tell us if the "Joe" he spoke of was Schnabl or not.

"It took me by surprise," Hollway said. "I just tried to run through the events of when Joe was...or if he was here or when he would have time to do that and for how long."

Multiple sources told FOX13 and inmate was brought to the scene and pointed the grave out.

We don't know how the body belong to at this time. It was taken to UT Knoxville for an autopsy.

Southaven police said they believe they know who it is, but they will not disclose that information at this time.

Medical experts are going to try to identify the body using dental records. FOX13 was told the body was fairly complete. We have also learned at least one family was contacted in an effort to get medical and dental records.

Follow FOX13's Tom Dees on Facebook and Twitter

© 2019 Cox Media Group.