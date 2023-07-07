MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search for a missing 3-year-old boy took a tragic turn on Friday, July 7, 2023.
The body found in the lake was positively identified by medical examiners as three-year-old Israel Powell, SCSO said.
Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said that a body was recovered from Jamieson Lake in the area of East Holmes Road and Hacks Cross Road.
That's where SCSO said 3-year-old Israel Powell and his 4-year-old sister were seen around 1 a.m.
By the time deputies got there, only the little girl could be found and she was taken to the hospital, according to SCSO.
Deputies said that the children's mother realized they were missing around 5 a.m., unaware that her daughter was already in the hospital, and called the sheriff's office.
FOX13 was on the scene all Friday morning and afternoon as authorities searched the area and focused on the area around the lake.
Around 1 p.m., that body was discovered and retrieved from the lake, SCSO said.
