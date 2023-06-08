Caution tape

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark.  - The body of a 17-year-old was found near Poinsett County Road, according to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office.

The teen possibly drowned near Rivervale could of happened on Wednesday, June 7, the sheriff's office said.

The body was recovered Thursday near Poinsett County Road 87 and Ditch 56 Road off Sate Highway, the sheriff's office said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

