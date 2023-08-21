TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A body was found and pulled from the Mississippi River according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said that they got a 911 call from the United States Coast Guard working with a crew on the Mississippi River saying that they saw a body floating in the water.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team found the body around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, August 21 after being called to the scene.
At this time, the identity of the person is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding missing persons, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-363-1411.
