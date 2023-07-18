Fawcett usage generic

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Mayor Christian Franklin announced via social media that the boil water advisory has been lifted and residents can go back to using water like normal.

Judge Clark Hall originally had the notice starting June 25 due to declaring a verbal disaster.

City leaders have said that aging water infrastructure is an issue, as there were at least 174 leaks and a burst pipe spewing water.

