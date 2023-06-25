HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - At the request of the Mayor of City of Helena-West Helena, Judge Clark Hall has declared a verbal disaster with the State of Arkansas regarding water for residents and businesses on the West Helena system.
Mayor of the City, Christopher Franklin, announced that it was a precautionary boil water notice issued for the residents on June 25.
According to the Phillips County Office of Emergency Management and 911, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has been notified.
The County Office also mentioned that the Arkansas National Guard is now on orders for a Water Mission for the City of West Helena.
The location will be at the West Helena Fire Department located at 98 Plaza.
