Bolivia clashes: third person killed in disputed election

Limbert Guzman, a 20-year-old student, died late Wednesday in a clinic in the city of Cochabamba following clashes between supporters and foes of President Evo Morales.
Morales expressed his condolences on Twitter.
Bolivia's first indigenous president said Guzman had been a victim of violence promoted by political groups that encourage racial hate.
Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.
Morales accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.
