LA PAZ, Bolivia - LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) - Bolivia's interim leader says Evo Morales cannot run in new elections.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LA PAZ, Bolivia - LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) - Bolivia's interim leader says Evo Morales cannot run in new elections.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}