SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Grenades found inside of a Southaven home led to an investigation Friday afternoon.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said that Shelby County's Bomb Squad was assisting investigators after munition was found inside of the home near Greenbrook and Clarington.
Southaven Police said the discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. at the home on Clarington Drive.
Southaven Police emphasized that there was no threat to the public but did ask nearby homeowners to temporarily evacuate the area.
FOX13 crews at the scene noticed the entire street blocked off as police and fire officials investigated.
FOX13 obtained a picture from inside the home which appeared to show nearly 20 grenades inside of a box. Southaven Police said that construction workers found the pile of potential explosives while working in the home's attic.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office told FOX13 that the FBI was also assisting in the investigation.
Southaven Police urged everyone to avoid the area while authorities investigated.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx eliminates 'small number' of positions, the company says
- Teen injured after house with 2-year-old inside shot in Parkway Village, MPD says
- List of cooling centers and water distribution sites in the Mid-South
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives