MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Ole Miss and NFL football player Michael Oher, a Memphis native, will hold a book signing at a local book store Aug 12.
Oher, who was the subject of the book and ensuing film called "The Blind Side," will sign copies of his new book entitled "When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity" at Novel starting at 2 p.m.
The event will be a book-signing only, and individual photo opportunities with Oher have not been scheduled, according to a press release.
The book was written to encourage readers to find resiliency when times get tough, the release says.
The event requires line tickets to meet Oher and are free with the purchase of the book, which went on sale Aug 8.
Tickets are limited.
Oher is the founder of the Oher Foundation, a charitable organization working to help children overcome the cycle of poverty through education.
For more information click novelmemphis.com
Novel is located at 387 Perkins Ext.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 men break into half-dozen cars in 15 minutes in East Memphis, police say
- Man dies in police custody after confrontation in Midtown, MPD says; officers relieved of duty
- Tennessee man wanted for assault and robbery captured at Texas-Mexico border, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives