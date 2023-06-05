TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A man claiming to be a bounty hunter is on the run after he shot the victim in an attempted robbery, according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).
The department said Monday that it was investigating a shooting near the intersection of Wright and Mt. Carmel roads near the Dunlap Orphanage area.
A man flagged down the victim claiming that he was a bounty hunter who was stranded, TCSO said.
The Sheriff's Office said that the man shot the victim during the attempted robbery.
TCSO said the man is believed to be the same person in recent armed robberies in the area of Collierville Arlington Road in Shelby County. He is known to wear a ballistic vest and badge claiming to be a bounty hunter, TCSO said.
The department warned area residents to avoid stopping for stranded motorists.
Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 901-475-4300 or 911.