Bow Wow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Bow Wow attends House of BET - Day 2 at Goya Studios on June 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Once a childhood star, Bow Wow, otherwise known as Shad Gregory Moss, is set to hold an event in Southaven.

According to a release, The Scream Tour '23: Next Up! will be at the Landers Center on September 16 at 8 p.m.

The performance includes a cast of young artists, including Nickelodeon stars That Girl Lay Lay & Young Dylan, Wanmor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy & The Philly Goats, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris, a media release said.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster by clicking here.

