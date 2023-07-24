SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Once a childhood star, Bow Wow, otherwise known as Shad Gregory Moss, is set to hold an event in Southaven.
According to a release, The Scream Tour '23: Next Up! will be at the Landers Center on September 16 at 8 p.m.
The performance includes a cast of young artists, including Nickelodeon stars That Girl Lay Lay & Young Dylan, Wanmor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy & The Philly Goats, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris, a media release said.
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster by clicking here.
