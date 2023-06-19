MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy was attacked over the weekend by a neighbor's two pit bulls, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the dog owner was not cited in the attack.
Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to an "animal injury" on Effie Road in a South Memphis neighborhood, police said.
The victim's brother told police that they were outside when two white pit bulls "came out of nowhere" and started biting the boy, MPD said, adding that the child was "hysterical" and could not speak.
Police said that other witnesses told police that they tried to stop the attack by throwing bricks at the dogs.
The owner told police that a neighbor told him about the attack.
Police said that the owner went outside and witnessed the attack before he put the boy in his vehicle and drove him to Memphis Fire Station No. 29 around the corner on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
The boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
A Memphis Animal Services officer determined to not take the dogs in or issue a citation to the owner, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives