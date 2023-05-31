MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy was rushed to the hospital following a car crash Wednesday night.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Millbranch Road, off I-55.
A boy was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
