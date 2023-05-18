MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was seriously hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting on Cane Meadow Circle and found a boy had been shot. MPD reported the shooting just after 5:30 p.m.
Police said that the child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Police believe that the suspects in the shooting took off in a black sedan.
No other details were released.
