Cane Meadow Circle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was seriously hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting on Cane Meadow Circle and found a boy had been shot. MPD reported the shooting just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said that the child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe that the suspects in the shooting took off in a black sedan.

No other details were released.

