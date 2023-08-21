MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in the Walker Holmes area left a boy seriously hurt, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, the shooting happened near Jenson Road around 3:01 p.m. on Monday.
The boy was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
