jenson road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A shooting in the Walker Holmes area left a boy seriously hurt, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, the shooting happened near Jenson Road around 3:01 p.m. on Monday.

The boy was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

