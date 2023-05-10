BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A boy was shot in broad daylight in Blytheville, Arkansas on Tuesday, according to the Blytheville Police Department (BPD).
BPD said the shooting happened May 9 on East Rose.
Officers went out there after shots were fired in the area and found a male juvenile injured, police said.
The shots came from a white Infiniti with the back driver window busted out and drive-out tags, according to police.
BPD asked anyone who knows where this car is or who might have been driving it to call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.
