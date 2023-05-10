Blytheville Boy Shot

Blytheville Police released a photo of this car, the one authorities said a shooter fired out of on May 9, hitting a male juvenile and leaving him injured. 

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A boy was shot in broad daylight in Blytheville, Arkansas on Tuesday, according to the Blytheville Police Department (BPD). 

BPD said the shooting happened May 9 on East Rose. 

Officers went out there after shots were fired in the area and found a male juvenile injured, police said. 

The shots came from a white Infiniti with the back driver window busted out and drive-out tags, according to police. 

BPD asked anyone who knows where this car is or who might have been driving it to call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News