MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy was hit by gunfire Friday morning in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Trigg Avenue.
Officers found the child in non-critical condition and took him to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, MPD said.
Memphis Police said that two men were detained for questioning in connection to the shooting, though no charges were immediately announced.
This story will be updated with that information when Memphis Police get back with us.
