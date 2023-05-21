MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy was shot to death near Beale Street.
On May 20 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Memphis Police went to a shooting call on South 4th Street and Peabody Place, near the FedExForum.
When officers arrived, one boy was found on the ground shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
