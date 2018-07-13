0 12 Russians indicted: Military officials accused of hacking DNC, stealing voter info

WASHINGTON -

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Friday against a dozen Russian military intelligence officials accused of hacking into computers and disseminating private information in an effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.

>> Read more trending news

>> More on Robert Mueller's investigation

The Russians are accused of hacking into the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton. Rosenstein said they also stole information on 500,000 U.S. voters after hacking a state U.S. election board.

The indictments are the latest in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Update 1:35 p.m. EDT July 13: Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, joined other lawmakers Friday in calling for Trump to cancel a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a grand jury indicted a dozen of the country’s military intelligence officials.

"There should be no one-on-one meeting between our president and Mr. Putin," Warner, D-Virginia, told reporters.

Trump and Putin are set to meet Monday in Helsinki. White House officials said last month that the pair will discuss the relationship between their countries along with a range of national security issues.

Update ﻿1:25 p.m EDT July 13: Trump attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani wrote Friday on Twitter that the indictments announced Friday “are good news for all Americans.”

“The Russians are nailed,” Giuliani said. “No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent.”

The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent. — Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018

Trump has frequently characterized Mueller’s investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

The charges revealed Friday bring the total number of people indicted as part of the Mueller probe to 32. Charges have ranged from money laundering and falsifying income tax returns to lying to FBI investigators. Five people, including former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, have pleaded guilty to charges in the investigation.

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT July 13: Lawmakers are calling on President Donald Trump to cancel his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a dozen of the country’s military intelligence officials were indicted Friday.

INBOX: @SenSchumer calls on President Trump to cancel his meeting with Russian President Putin in light of today’s DOJ indictments. pic.twitter.com/kgafditjvs — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 13, 2018

Following AG #Rosenstein's announcement of #Mueller's newest #indictments against #Russian officials, I call on @realDonaldTrump to cancel his meeting w/#Putin,who has consistently lied about election interference.



They are attacking our country, Mr. President. Enough is enough. — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 13, 2018

﻿Original report: Eleven of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes, eight counts of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to launder money. Two defendants are charged with a separate conspiracy to commit computer crimes.

The suspects were named as Viktor Borisovich Netyksho, Boris Alekseyevich Antonov, Dmitriy Sergeyevich Badin, Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov, Aleksey Viktorovich Lukashev, Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev, Nikolay Yuryevich Kozachek, Pavel Vyacheslavovich Yershov, Artem Andreyevich Malyshev, Aleksandr Vladmirovich Osadchuk, Aleksey Aleksandrovich Potemkin and Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev.

More than a dozen people have been charged in Mueller’s probe of Russian election meddling and its possible ties to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.