At least 12 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Virginia Beach public works building

Police confirmed Friday evening that 12 people were dead and at least 6 injured in a workplace-related shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Besides the 11 victims, the shooting suspect was apprehended and later died according to Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cevera.
Cervera said in the Friday press conference that the shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside the operations building.
Police returned fire, killing the suspect.
The suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department, Cervera said. One of the people shot is a police officer.
The FBI in Norfolk said the bureau is responding to assist Virginia Beach police.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
