Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts with some glitches

Amazon Prime Day started at 3 p.m. Eastern time today, but not without some glitches.
CNBC reported that customers complained of errors on desktop and mobile. According to the outlet, some customers got an error page featuring “dogs of Amazon.”
Visiting Amazon.com and clicking on “shop all deals,” or “shop deals by interest” led some users to a redirect loop to the “shop all deals” page.
According to Tech Crunch direct links to product pages work fine, including direct links to specific products on the Prime Day page.
Amazon has not commented on the reports about Prime Day site glitches.
