0 Antwon Rose shooting: Police officer charged with criminal homicide

PITTSBURGH -

Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Michael Rosfeld, the police officer accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Pittsburgh’s WPXI has confirmed.

Update 9:50 a.m. EDT June 27: Authorities said in a criminal complaint filed against Rosfeld that Rose did not fire any shots in a drive-by shooting reported in North Braddock just before Rose’s death.

Update 8:55 a.m. EDT Jun 27: Rosfeld’s attorney, Pat Thomassey, told WPXI that his client was no longer in custody by 8:55 a.m. Wednesday. He bonded out.

#BREAKING Attorney for Michael Rosfeld just confirmed to me over the phone that Rosfeld has bonded out. He’s not in police custody. 250 thousand unsecured bond. #AntwonRose — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 27, 2018

Update 8:40 a.m. EDT June 27: Authorities have filed charges against a 17-year-old in connection to a drive-by shooting reported just before Rose was shot and killed on June 19.

County police said Zaijuan Hester, 17, was with Antwon Rose and a driver in a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting that wounded one man in North Braddock. Officials said Rosfeld spotted the car with what appeared to be bullet holes in it about 13 minutes after the shooting. He pulled over the car. After handcuffing the driver, Rose and Hester ran from the back seat, authorities said.

Update 8:35 a.m. EDT June 27: Rosfeld's attorney, Pat Thomassey, confirmed that his client turned himself in to authorities early Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld’s attorney Pat Thomassey just talked to me about Rosfeld turning himself in. ONLY ON 11. #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/cibuxgz2so — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 27, 2018

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala will hold a briefing at 11 a.m.

Breaking: here’s the first page of criminal complaint filed against Officer Michael Rosfeld accused of criminal homicide in shooting of Antwon Rose #wpxi pic.twitter.com/51uY3OAKfX — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) June 27, 2018

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

