Arizona trooper in training killed, another hurt in shooting

An Arizona trooper was shot and killed and a second was wounded Wednesday night in Avondale, KNXV in Phoenix reported early Thursday.
BREAKING: One @Arizona_DPS trooper in training has been killed; another injured in shooting with a suspect near I-10 & Dysart. This is near where it happened. @JamieABC15 is live at the hospital where both officers were taken. #abc15 #teamcoverage pic.twitter.com/IlHi0UR5KU— Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 26, 2018
Here are the latest updates:
Update 6:55 a.m. EDT July 26: According to KNXV, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a “vehicle behaving erratically on Interstate 10.” They confronted the suspect, who grabbed one trooper’s gun and opened fire, authorities said.
#BREAKING: DPS trooper killed, other hurt in #Avondale shooting: https://t.co/PZh4F0yfg5 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/0EBrriJpnb— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 26, 2018
One trooper died, while the second, who was shot in the shoulder, was injured, the DPS said.
KNXV’s Megan Thompson tweeted that the slain trooper “had just graduated from the academy about 2 months ago” and “was finishing up his field training.”
Unbelievable. @Arizona_DPS trooper in training had just graduated from the academy about 2 months ago. He was finishing up his field training when he was involved in a shooting that has now taken his life. I’m gathering details on how it all went down near I-10 EB & Dysart #abc15— Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}