Armed robbery suspect shot by Memphis police officer after "struggle"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Whitehaven.
Memphis police say it all started with an armed robbery at the Exxon in the 4600 block of Third Street.
After the suspect got away, he was spotted by an officer at the 4500 block of Millbranch. The suspect and officer were involved in a 'struggle while' at the Millbranch location.
MPD: a robbery suspect was shot, after an officer spotted him & they got in a struggle.
Happened ~8:15am at Shell gas station at 4560 Millbranch.
Police say the suspect had just robbed an Exxon.
Multiple evidence markers are on the ground here. pic.twitter.com/fa7ydTiE73
The suspect was shot.
At least one gun belonging to the suspect was recovered.
The suspect is in stable condition. The officer was not injured.
