  • Armed robbery suspect shot by Memphis police officer after "struggle"

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Whitehaven.

    Memphis police say it all started with an armed robbery at the Exxon in the 4600 block of Third Street.

    After the suspect got away, he was spotted by an officer at the 4500 block of Millbranch. The suspect and officer were involved in a 'struggle while' at the Millbranch location.

     

    The suspect was shot.

    At least one gun belonging to the suspect was recovered.

    The suspect is in stable condition. The officer was not injured.

    We will continue to update this story on the web and on air.  

