  • Austin bombings: Family of suspect Mark Conditt 'grieving,' 'in shock'

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Police continue to investigate a series of deadly bombings in Austin after authorities said the suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, apparently killed himself early Wednesday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin bombings: Family of suspect Mark Conditt 'grieving,' 'in shock'

  • Headline Goes Here

    French Montana celebrates opening of Uganda hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin bombing suspect was unemployed college dropout

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr knighted by Prince William in Buckingham Palace ceremony

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Authorities question bombing suspect's roommates