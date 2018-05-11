Shooting reported at high school in Palmdale, California

Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday morning to respond to reports of shots fired at a high school in southern California, according to multiple reports.
#BREAKING Abt 7 am multiple #LASD deputies responding to @Highland High School #Palmdale re possible shooting.— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018
Update 11:10 a.m. EDT May 11: Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Art Marrujo told KTLA that one person went to a hospital Friday morning with a possible gunshot wound after reports surfaced of a shooting at Highland High School.
The person took him or herself to the hospital, Marrujo said.
Officials have not confirmed that a shooting took place, although authorities told KTTV that deputies had confirmed that an armed man was on campus Friday morning.
WATCH: Massive law enforcement response outside Highland HS after man with a gun reported on campus https://t.co/Pl44CtQoBm pic.twitter.com/xED7TrNdXj— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2018
Palmdale is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.
